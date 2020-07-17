11509 Bexley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house AVAILABLE NOW!!! - You don't want to miss out on this extremely spacious 1,500+ sq ft home located in Whittier, CA directly across the street from Sorenson Park! This property has an open concept floor plan w/ brand new click plank flooring through the living space, formal dining room, and bedrooms. Recess lighting in living and dining area. Plenty of storage and closet space.



- New Click Plank Flooring

- New Recess Lighting

- Ceiling Fans in Living Room & All Bedrooms

- Central A/C & Heating

- New Exterior Paint & Stucco

…& MUCH MORE!!!



Requirements:

- Minimum of 600 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply



