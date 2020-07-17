All apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos
Find more places like 11509 Bexley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
/
11509 Bexley Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11509 Bexley Drive

11509 Bexley Drive · (562) 236-0102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11509 Bexley Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA 90606
West Whittier-Los Nietos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11509 Bexley Drive · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house AVAILABLE NOW!!! - You don't want to miss out on this extremely spacious 1,500+ sq ft home located in Whittier, CA directly across the street from Sorenson Park! This property has an open concept floor plan w/ brand new click plank flooring through the living space, formal dining room, and bedrooms. Recess lighting in living and dining area. Plenty of storage and closet space.

- New Click Plank Flooring
- New Recess Lighting
- Ceiling Fans in Living Room & All Bedrooms
- Central A/C & Heating
- New Exterior Paint & Stucco
…& MUCH MORE!!!

Requirements:
- Minimum of 600 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

(RLNE5899494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 Bexley Drive have any available units?
11509 Bexley Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11509 Bexley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11509 Bexley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 Bexley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11509 Bexley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos.
Does 11509 Bexley Drive offer parking?
No, 11509 Bexley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11509 Bexley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 Bexley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 Bexley Drive have a pool?
No, 11509 Bexley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11509 Bexley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11509 Bexley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 Bexley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11509 Bexley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11509 Bexley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11509 Bexley Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11509 Bexley Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPico Rivera, CAWhittier, CASanta Fe Springs, CADowney, CASouth Whittier, CANorwalk, CA
Monterey Park, CALa Mirada, CAEast Los Angeles, CAHacienda Heights, CAEl Monte, CABellflower, CABuena Park, CAAlhambra, CAParamount, CACerritos, CABaldwin Park, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity