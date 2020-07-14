All apartments in West Sacramento
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

The Foundry

998 Riverfront St · (916) 794-8644
logo
Rent Special
2 months free rent on studios, call for details.
logo
Rent Special
Two Months free on select units. Call for details.
Location

998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Foundry.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
bike storage
community garden
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
The Foundry is located at 998 Riverfront Street West Sacramento, CA and is managed by Fulcrum Property, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Foundry offers Studio to 1 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 504 to 672 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Cable Ready, Controlled Access/Gated, Disposal, Efficient Appliances and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 95691 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (833) 309-3335 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-11 month lease from $150 premium to $200 premium
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $500
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Foundry have any available units?
The Foundry has 6 units available starting at $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Foundry have?
Some of The Foundry's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Foundry currently offering any rent specials?
The Foundry is offering the following rent specials: 2 months free rent on studios, call for details.
Is The Foundry pet-friendly?
Yes, The Foundry is pet friendly.
Does The Foundry offer parking?
Yes, The Foundry offers parking.
Does The Foundry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Foundry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Foundry have a pool?
No, The Foundry does not have a pool.
Does The Foundry have accessible units?
Yes, The Foundry has accessible units.
Does The Foundry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Foundry has units with dishwashers.
Does The Foundry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Foundry has units with air conditioning.
