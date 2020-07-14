Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator air conditioning bathtub range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court clubhouse elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill garage yoga bike storage community garden key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

The Foundry is located at 998 Riverfront Street West Sacramento, CA and is managed by Fulcrum Property, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Foundry offers Studio to 1 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 504 to 672 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Cable Ready, Controlled Access/Gated, Disposal, Efficient Appliances and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 95691 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (833) 309-3335 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.