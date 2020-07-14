980 Central

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $1000-$1500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
Parking Details: $100 in garage and $40 in surface lot - both per month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.