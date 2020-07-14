All apartments in West Sacramento
Find more places like 980 Central.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

980 Central

Open Now until 5pm
980 Central Street · (916) 249-2067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to One month free, call for details
Location

980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 401 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 980 Central.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $1000-$1500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
Parking Details: $100 in garage and $40 in surface lot - both per month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Central have any available units?
980 Central has 7 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 980 Central have?
Some of 980 Central's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Central currently offering any rent specials?
980 Central is offering the following rent specials: Up to One month free, call for details
Is 980 Central pet-friendly?
Yes, 980 Central is pet friendly.
Does 980 Central offer parking?
Yes, 980 Central offers parking.
Does 980 Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 980 Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Central have a pool?
No, 980 Central does not have a pool.
Does 980 Central have accessible units?
Yes, 980 Central has accessible units.
Does 980 Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 Central has units with dishwashers.
Does 980 Central have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 980 Central has units with air conditioning.
