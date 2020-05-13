Rent Calculator
804 Kegle Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM
804 Kegle Drive
804 Kegle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
804 Kegle Drive, West Sacramento, CA 95605
Bryte
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No Pets Allowed. *Showing June 11, 2020, at 1:00PM*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 Kegle Drive have any available units?
804 Kegle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Sacramento, CA
.
Is 804 Kegle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Kegle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Kegle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 Kegle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Sacramento
.
Does 804 Kegle Drive offer parking?
No, 804 Kegle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 804 Kegle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Kegle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Kegle Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Kegle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Kegle Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Kegle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Kegle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Kegle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Kegle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Kegle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
