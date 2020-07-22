Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

The Montecito offers a Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in West Sacramento



501 Michigan Blvd Apt 26 is close to Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, We Care Medical Center, Valley Care Medical Center, La Bou Bakery & Café, West Sacramento Community Center, Sacramento City College West Sacramento Center, with quick access to Tower Bridge Gateway, I-305, and Jefferson Blvd, just an 8-minute drive to Downtown Sacramento



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, and gas range/oven and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner and ceiling fan

- Gas heating system

- Double pane windows

- Security door



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Picnic area



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities under the resident´s name, Water and trash pick-up service is a $55 flat monthly rate.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5933091)