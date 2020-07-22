All apartments in West Sacramento
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

501 Michigan Blvd Apt 26

501 Michigan Boulevard · (833) 367-6963
Location

501 Michigan Boulevard, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Michigan-Glide-Sutter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 26 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
The Montecito offers a Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in West Sacramento

501 Michigan Blvd Apt 26 is close to Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, We Care Medical Center, Valley Care Medical Center, La Bou Bakery & Café, West Sacramento Community Center, Sacramento City College West Sacramento Center, with quick access to Tower Bridge Gateway, I-305, and Jefferson Blvd, just an 8-minute drive to Downtown Sacramento

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, and gas range/oven and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner and ceiling fan
- Gas heating system
- Double pane windows
- Security door

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Picnic area

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities under the resident´s name, Water and trash pick-up service is a $55 flat monthly rate.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5933091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

