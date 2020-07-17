All apartments in West Sacramento
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1628 Citrus St. # B

1628 Citrus St · (916) 308-1732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1628 Citrus St, West Sacramento, CA 95605
Bryte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1628 Citrus St. # B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1628 Citrus St. # B Available 08/07/20 West Sac - 80 & Reed. Duplex 3 Bed 2 Bath 1450 Sq. Ft. RENOVATED - The property at 1628 Citrus St #B is occupied we require an application to view, no fee required until you want to be processed.

The qualifications are on-time payments on your credit report with at least 2 lines in the last 2 years, 2 years of rental history or homeownership, gross income 3 times the rent, bankruptcy must be discharged 2 years, no evictions. 

The owner pays for water, sewer, and garbage.

If you would like to submit your application with photo ID and one pay stub go to our website at www.rivervalleypropertymanagement.com search for the property and click on the apply now if you want to have your application processed pay your $40.00 nonrefundable application fee at Venmo @LindaPhillipsRiverValley or Cash App $PhillipsRiverValley.  

Only Contact person for this property
Agent (Linda Phillips - BRE: 01365419) 
River Valley Property Management 
Ramos Realty Brokerage BRE 01220761

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4739859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Citrus St. # B have any available units?
1628 Citrus St. # B has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1628 Citrus St. # B currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Citrus St. # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Citrus St. # B pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Citrus St. # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Sacramento.
Does 1628 Citrus St. # B offer parking?
No, 1628 Citrus St. # B does not offer parking.
Does 1628 Citrus St. # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Citrus St. # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Citrus St. # B have a pool?
No, 1628 Citrus St. # B does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Citrus St. # B have accessible units?
No, 1628 Citrus St. # B does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Citrus St. # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 Citrus St. # B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 Citrus St. # B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 Citrus St. # B does not have units with air conditioning.
