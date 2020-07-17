Amenities

1628 Citrus St. # B Available 08/07/20 West Sac - 80 & Reed. Duplex 3 Bed 2 Bath 1450 Sq. Ft. RENOVATED - The property at 1628 Citrus St #B is occupied we require an application to view, no fee required until you want to be processed.



The qualifications are on-time payments on your credit report with at least 2 lines in the last 2 years, 2 years of rental history or homeownership, gross income 3 times the rent, bankruptcy must be discharged 2 years, no evictions.



The owner pays for water, sewer, and garbage.



If you would like to submit your application with photo ID and one pay stub go to our website at www.rivervalleypropertymanagement.com search for the property and click on the apply now if you want to have your application processed pay your $40.00 nonrefundable application fee at Venmo @LindaPhillipsRiverValley or Cash App $PhillipsRiverValley.



Agent (Linda Phillips - BRE: 01365419)

River Valley Property Management

Ramos Realty Brokerage BRE 01220761



No Pets Allowed



