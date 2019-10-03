15814 S Visalia Avenue

15814 South Visalia Avenue, West Rancho Dominguez, CA 90220 West Compton
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled, 3 Bed, 2 bath Home in Compton, in the Rancho Dominguez Non-incorporated area. Ample Yard and 2 Cars Garage. Small Attached but independent SINGLE UNIT available for an additional $ 805.00. Tenant pays for all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
