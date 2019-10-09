Rent Calculator
All apartments in West Rancho Dominguez
Find more places like 13243 McKinley ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
West Rancho Dominguez, CA
/
13243 McKinley ave
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13243 McKinley ave
13243 Mckinley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13243 Mckinley Avenue, West Rancho Dominguez, CA 90059
Willowbrook
Amenities
pool
ceiling fan
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Back pool house - Property Id: 163633
Back pool house to rent.
Toaster
Hot plate
Mini refrigerator
Bathroom
Ceiling fan
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163633p
Property Id 163633
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5190705)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13243 McKinley ave have any available units?
13243 McKinley ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Rancho Dominguez, CA
.
What amenities does 13243 McKinley ave have?
Some of 13243 McKinley ave's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13243 McKinley ave currently offering any rent specials?
13243 McKinley ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13243 McKinley ave pet-friendly?
No, 13243 McKinley ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Rancho Dominguez
.
Does 13243 McKinley ave offer parking?
No, 13243 McKinley ave does not offer parking.
Does 13243 McKinley ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13243 McKinley ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13243 McKinley ave have a pool?
Yes, 13243 McKinley ave has a pool.
Does 13243 McKinley ave have accessible units?
No, 13243 McKinley ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13243 McKinley ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13243 McKinley ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13243 McKinley ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13243 McKinley ave does not have units with air conditioning.
