West Rancho Dominguez, CA
128 E 121st Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

128 E 121st Street

128 East 121st Street · No Longer Available
Location

128 East 121st Street, West Rancho Dominguez, CA 90061
Willowbrook

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,279 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5569373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 E 121st Street have any available units?
128 E 121st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Rancho Dominguez, CA.
What amenities does 128 E 121st Street have?
Some of 128 E 121st Street's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 E 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 E 121st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 E 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 E 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Rancho Dominguez.
Does 128 E 121st Street offer parking?
Yes, 128 E 121st Street offers parking.
Does 128 E 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 E 121st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 E 121st Street have a pool?
Yes, 128 E 121st Street has a pool.
Does 128 E 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 128 E 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 E 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 E 121st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 E 121st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 E 121st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
