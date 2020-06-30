All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

Via at Sunset Plaza

1124 N Sherbourne Dr · (216) 716-2103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 30 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,558

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Via at Sunset Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods. The incredibly walkable neighborhood provides a glamorous setting for these refined one and two-bedroom apartments in West Hollywood. Oversized floor plans and attention to detail ensure a residential experience unique to this exciting hub of arts, dining, shopping, and entertainment in LA. Now open and available for leasing appointments, call today and schedule a tour of your new home.

“In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours, self-guided tours, and in-person tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Via at Sunset Plaza have any available units?
Via at Sunset Plaza has a unit available for $3,558 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Via at Sunset Plaza have?
Some of Via at Sunset Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Via at Sunset Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Via at Sunset Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Via at Sunset Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Via at Sunset Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Via at Sunset Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Via at Sunset Plaza offers parking.
Does Via at Sunset Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Via at Sunset Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Via at Sunset Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Via at Sunset Plaza has a pool.
Does Via at Sunset Plaza have accessible units?
No, Via at Sunset Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Via at Sunset Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Via at Sunset Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does Via at Sunset Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Via at Sunset Plaza has units with air conditioning.
