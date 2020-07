Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving elevator bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar community garden dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Located in the heart of Hollywood, The Camden is a community of studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes with upscale interiors and indoor and outdoor amenities that set our community apart from the rest. Residents enjoy chef-style kitchens with sleek cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, large islands for extra prep space, full-size washers and dryers, USB charging ports, spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets set in open-concept floor plans. Step outside your front door and enjoy amenities such as a heated saltwater pool with sunset deck; The Hub, a resident-only lounge; The Kitchen, perfect for outdoor cooking, dining and entertainment; Exerspace, outdoor exercising space; and more spaces for a life balancing fun, fitness and relaxation. We make it easy to experience Hollywood living and ...