North Hayworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Upper level sunny unit with views! Two Bedrooms and Den/Office.

Modern townhome building in the heart of West Hollywood. Private, safe and secure- only 16 units, all two-story with 21' high ceilings in the living area. Originally designed and built as condos, they are now available for lease. Restaurants, shopping and entertainment are just outside your door. The building is located in the middle of the block; special sound isolating walls and ceilings insure your utmost peace and quiet. Non-smoking building. Dog OK up to 30 lbs. ($50 pet rent) Sorry, no cats. Bring your Tesla; electric car chargers available in all parking spaces.