All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like North Hayworth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
North Hayworth
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:56 AM

North Hayworth

1342 North Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1342 North Hayworth Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upper level sunny unit with views! Two Bedrooms and Den/Office.
Modern townhome building in the heart of West Hollywood. Private, safe and secure- only 16 units, all two-story with 21' high ceilings in the living area. Originally designed and built as condos, they are now available for lease. Restaurants, shopping and entertainment are just outside your door. The building is located in the middle of the block; special sound isolating walls and ceilings insure your utmost peace and quiet. Non-smoking building. Dog OK up to 30 lbs. ($50 pet rent) Sorry, no cats. Bring your Tesla; electric car chargers available in all parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Hayworth have any available units?
North Hayworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does North Hayworth have?
Some of North Hayworth's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Hayworth currently offering any rent specials?
North Hayworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Hayworth pet-friendly?
Yes, North Hayworth is pet friendly.
Does North Hayworth offer parking?
Yes, North Hayworth offers parking.
Does North Hayworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Hayworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Hayworth have a pool?
No, North Hayworth does not have a pool.
Does North Hayworth have accessible units?
Yes, North Hayworth has accessible units.
Does North Hayworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Hayworth has units with dishwashers.
Does North Hayworth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Hayworth has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts