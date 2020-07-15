960 N SAN VICENTE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained updated townhouse located in Prime West Hollywood / Sunset Strip - Close to Beverly Hills, Century City & Westwood. Open Floor plan living room extends to private sunny patio with custom made awning for privacy or shade a great space for additional dining or relaxing. Upstairs find two bright spacious bedrooms each one with direct bathroom access, balcony in the master & large closets. The townhouse has bamboo & wood floors throughout, Central A/C, all kitchen appliances, stack washer/ dryer in unit it's available unfurnished. An awesome Condo in a great location with 2 side by side parking spaces in the gated garage.