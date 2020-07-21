951 North Gardner Street, West Hollywood, CA 90046 West Hollywood
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Find yourself right at home in this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condominium prominently placed on a corner lot within the desirable neighborhood of West Hollywood. The enchanting exterior is matched by the inviting energy of the interior. Upon entry you are greeted by a large living room that is ideal ideal for having guests over for movie nights. The charming kitchen features stunning quart counter-tops and updated hardwood flooring. The condo also offers a lovely den living space that features wet bar that will be a big hit among family and friends. The master bedroom is equipped with mirrored sliding closet doors giving you plenty of storage space and a connecting bathroom. Directly outside your unit is where you can find your own covered parking space. Step into this beautiful home and be captivated by everything it has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 951 N Gardner Street have any available units?
951 N Gardner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 951 N Gardner Street have?
Some of 951 N Gardner Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 N Gardner Street currently offering any rent specials?
951 N Gardner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.