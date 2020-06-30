942 N Curson Ave

Amenities

Come see this beautifully remodeled and fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom modern apartment in the heart of West Hollywood. This spacious unit has hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, built-in microwave, 1 car garage, and full sized in-unit washer and dryer! A block off Santa Monica Blvd and between Fairfax and La Brea, you are walkable to grocery stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joes, shopping and all the great Weho restaurants!

No Pets Allowed



