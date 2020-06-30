All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 942 N Curson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
942 N Curson Ave
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

942 N Curson Ave

942 North Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

942 North Curson Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Stylish 1 Bedroom in Weho! - Property Id: 250699

Come see this beautifully remodeled and fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom modern apartment in the heart of West Hollywood. This spacious unit has hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, built-in microwave, 1 car garage, and full sized in-unit washer and dryer! A block off Santa Monica Blvd and between Fairfax and La Brea, you are walkable to grocery stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joes, shopping and all the great Weho restaurants!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250699
Property Id 250699

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 N Curson Ave have any available units?
942 N Curson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 942 N Curson Ave have?
Some of 942 N Curson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 N Curson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
942 N Curson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 N Curson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 942 N Curson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 942 N Curson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 942 N Curson Ave offers parking.
Does 942 N Curson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 N Curson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 N Curson Ave have a pool?
No, 942 N Curson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 942 N Curson Ave have accessible units?
No, 942 N Curson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 942 N Curson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 N Curson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 942 N Curson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 N Curson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts