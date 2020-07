Amenities

FULLY REMODELED, BRAND NEW house for lease. New kitchen, bathroom, floors, closets, HUGE back yard, Wall AC/HEATING, ALL appliances are brand new, Washer/Dryer inside the unit, private entrance, private community, etc! You will be the 1st one to live here after a full remodel! This is one of a kind rental, never seen before in West Hollywood! Looks better in person than on the pictures.