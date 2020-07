Amenities

Completely renovated 2 bedroom condo available in the heart of of West Hollywood/Beverly Hills. Just steps away from SoHo house, Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Drive - this building truly is a gem. Top of the line appliances, hardwood floors, sun throughout... and VIEWS! Each bedroom is very spacious including bathrooms and oversized closets. Outdoor terrace and covered parking garage! Must see!