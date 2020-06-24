917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upscale vertical townhouse in the heart of West Hollywood. Spacious 3BD / 3.5BA features hardwood floors, AC, washer/dryer in unit and 3 separate master suites, each with their own full designer bath and ample closet space. Top level suite has it's own optional back entry and walk-out balcony with stunning views of the Hollywood mountains. Kitchen is finished with granite counter tops and stainless appliance. Large living room has guest bath perfect for entertaining. Building features Santa Barbara inspired architecture, secure gated entry & 2 parking spaces included. PET FRIENDLY! Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.