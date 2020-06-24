All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:48 AM

917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue

917 North Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

917 North Sierra Bonita Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upscale vertical townhouse in the heart of West Hollywood. Spacious 3BD / 3.5BA features hardwood floors, AC, washer/dryer in unit and 3 separate master suites, each with their own full designer bath and ample closet space. Top level suite has it's own optional back entry and walk-out balcony with stunning views of the Hollywood mountains. Kitchen is finished with granite counter tops and stainless appliance. Large living room has guest bath perfect for entertaining. Building features Santa Barbara inspired architecture, secure gated entry & 2 parking spaces included. PET FRIENDLY! Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have any available units?
917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have?
Some of 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue offers parking.
Does 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have a pool?
No, 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 N Sierra Bonita Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts