2 Bedroom - 2 Bath for rent in -West Hollywood - Property Id: 313197
Gorgeoues 2 bed- 2 bath for rent in West Hollywood.All remodeled.Large patio.Stunning view.Pet friendly.Laundry in the building.2 parking spaces in tbe garage.Laminate flooring.Large kitchen.Close to great restaurants and shopping.310 743 2360 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/909-westbourne-drive-west-hollywood-ca/313197 Property Id 313197
(RLNE5943040)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 909 Westbourne Drive have any available units?