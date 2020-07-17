All apartments in West Hollywood
909 Westbourne Drive.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

909 Westbourne Drive

909 Westbourne Drive · (310) 836-4445
Location

909 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom - 2 Bath for rent in -West Hollywood - Property Id: 313197

Gorgeoues 2 bed- 2 bath for rent in West Hollywood.All remodeled.Large patio.Stunning view.Pet friendly.Laundry in the building.2 parking spaces in tbe garage.Laminate flooring.Large kitchen.Close to great restaurants and shopping.310 743 2360
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/909-westbourne-drive-west-hollywood-ca/313197
Property Id 313197

(RLNE5943040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 909 Westbourne Drive have any available units?
909 Westbourne Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 Westbourne Drive have?
Some of 909 Westbourne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Westbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Westbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Westbourne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Westbourne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 909 Westbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Westbourne Drive offers parking.
Does 909 Westbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Westbourne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Westbourne Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Westbourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Westbourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Westbourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Westbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Westbourne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Westbourne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Westbourne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

