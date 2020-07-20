All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

9061 Keith

9061 Keith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9061 Keith Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Bldg in West Hollywood's Prime Location. 3rd Floor pristine 1 BD, 1 BA, A/C, LED dim-able lighting Gourmet Kitchen, All Stainless Steel Appliances, (Included Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave), Granite Countertops, Marble Bathroom and Carpet throughout, Large Walk in Closet in bedroom, Situated one the most sought after Tree-lined streets in the Neighborhood, One Secured Parking. Room for king-sized bed in bedroom. Cat and/or small dog welcome. Perfect for those love the trendiest neighborhoods West Hollywood has to offer. Close to: Famous Restaurants/Bars/Cafes, The Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood Park/Library, Cedars Sinai and Stores on Melrose, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9061 Keith have any available units?
9061 Keith doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9061 Keith have?
Some of 9061 Keith's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9061 Keith currently offering any rent specials?
9061 Keith is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9061 Keith pet-friendly?
Yes, 9061 Keith is pet friendly.
Does 9061 Keith offer parking?
Yes, 9061 Keith offers parking.
Does 9061 Keith have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9061 Keith does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9061 Keith have a pool?
No, 9061 Keith does not have a pool.
Does 9061 Keith have accessible units?
Yes, 9061 Keith has accessible units.
Does 9061 Keith have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9061 Keith has units with dishwashers.
Does 9061 Keith have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9061 Keith has units with air conditioning.
