9061 Keith

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Bldg in West Hollywood's Prime Location. 3rd Floor pristine 1 BD, 1 BA, A/C, LED dim-able lighting Gourmet Kitchen, All Stainless Steel Appliances, (Included Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave), Granite Countertops, Marble Bathroom and Carpet throughout, Large Walk in Closet in bedroom, Situated one the most sought after Tree-lined streets in the Neighborhood, One Secured Parking. Room for king-sized bed in bedroom. Cat and/or small dog welcome. Perfect for those love the trendiest neighborhoods West Hollywood has to offer. Close to: Famous Restaurants/Bars/Cafes, The Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood Park/Library, Cedars Sinai and Stores on Melrose, etc.