West Hollywood, CA
906 North DOHENY Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:50 PM
906 North DOHENY Drive
906 North Doheny Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
906 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Call Gosia at 310-200-2777 to request a showing. Very easy to show. Open House this Sunday from 12 noon till 5PM January 5, 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 906 North DOHENY Drive have any available units?
906 North DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Hollywood, CA
.
What amenities does 906 North DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 906 North DOHENY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 906 North DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 North DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 North DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 906 North DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Hollywood
.
Does 906 North DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 906 North DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 906 North DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 North DOHENY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 North DOHENY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 906 North DOHENY Drive has a pool.
Does 906 North DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 North DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 North DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 North DOHENY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 North DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 North DOHENY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
