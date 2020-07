Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included recently renovated

Beautiful private Melrose oasis. This is a beautiful newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath with full kitchen. Beautiful outdoor areas. This is prime prime prime location walking distance to Melrose/ Santa Monica Blvd/Fairfax. Take advantage of all the shops, restaurants, bars and more. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in the heart of LA. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!Onsite washer dryer.