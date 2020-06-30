9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy, 1-bath, 350-square-foot studio apartment in the dynamic neighborhood in West Hollywood.



The charming unfurnished interior features tile floor and window blinds for privacy. The one-wall kitchen has rustic cabinets, microwave, mini fridge, and a toaster. The bathroom has a shower stall, clear glass vessel sink, and solid wood toilet seat. Other features include coin-operated washer and dryer and electric heating.



The exterior features patio perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.



On-street parking is available.



Sorry but only cats are allowed on the premises with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for are water, trash, sewage, and electricity.



Walkscore: 87 Very Walkable

Most errands can be accomplished on foot



Nearby Parks: West Hollywood Park, Greystone Park, Beverly Gardens Park, and Coldwater Canyon Park.



Nearby Schools:

West Hollywood Elementary School - 0.07 mile, 10/10

Rosewood Avenue Elementary School, School for Advanced Studies - 0.95 mile, 6/10

Hawthorne Elementary School - 1.15 mile, 8/10

Laurel Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

2/302 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

105 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

30/330 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

4 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5192618)