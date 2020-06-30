All apartments in West Hollywood
9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A

9031 Phyllis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9031 Phyllis Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy, 1-bath, 350-square-foot studio apartment in the dynamic neighborhood in West Hollywood.

The charming unfurnished interior features tile floor and window blinds for privacy. The one-wall kitchen has rustic cabinets, microwave, mini fridge, and a toaster. The bathroom has a shower stall, clear glass vessel sink, and solid wood toilet seat. Other features include coin-operated washer and dryer and electric heating.

The exterior features patio perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

On-street parking is available.

Sorry but only cats are allowed on the premises with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for are water, trash, sewage, and electricity.

Walkscore: 87 Very Walkable
Most errands can be accomplished on foot

Nearby Parks: West Hollywood Park, Greystone Park, Beverly Gardens Park, and Coldwater Canyon Park.

Nearby Schools:
West Hollywood Elementary School - 0.07 mile, 10/10
Rosewood Avenue Elementary School, School for Advanced Studies - 0.95 mile, 6/10
Hawthorne Elementary School - 1.15 mile, 8/10
Laurel Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
2/302 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
105 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
30/330 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
4 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5192618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A have any available units?
9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A have?
Some of 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A currently offering any rent specials?
9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A is pet friendly.
Does 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A offer parking?
No, 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A does not offer parking.
Does 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A have a pool?
No, 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A does not have a pool.
Does 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A have accessible units?
No, 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A have units with air conditioning?
No, 9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A does not have units with air conditioning.

