9031 Phyllis Avenue Unit 3A

Amenities
Cozy, 1-bath, 350-square-foot studio apartment in the dynamic neighborhood in West Hollywood.
The charming unfurnished interior features tile floor and window blinds for privacy. The one-wall kitchen has rustic cabinets, microwave, mini fridge, and a toaster. The bathroom has a shower stall, clear glass vessel sink, and solid wood toilet seat. Other features include coin-operated washer and dryer and electric heating.
The exterior features patio perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.
On-street parking is available.
Sorry but only cats are allowed on the premises with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking is prohibited.
Tenant is responsible for are water, trash, sewage, and electricity.
Walkscore: 87 Very Walkable
Most errands can be accomplished on foot
Nearby Parks: West Hollywood Park, Greystone Park, Beverly Gardens Park, and Coldwater Canyon Park.
Nearby Schools:
West Hollywood Elementary School - 0.07 mile, 10/10
Rosewood Avenue Elementary School, School for Advanced Studies - 0.95 mile, 6/10
Hawthorne Elementary School - 1.15 mile, 8/10
Laurel Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 4/10
Bus lines:
2/302 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
105 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
30/330 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
4 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
