West Hollywood, CA
8960 Cynthia Street #CL2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

8960 Cynthia Street #CL2

8960 Cynthia Street · (818) 698-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8960 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful light-filled one bedroom Condo in West Hollywood - Beautiful light-filled one bedroom, one bath condo situated in an excellent Beverly Hills adjacent location. This prime West Hollywood Norman Triangle residence is south facing with an open floor plan, fireplace, and large balcony. Recently painted with a remodeled bathroom. Secured building with a pool, sun deck, elevator, and clubhouse. One secured parking spot with a huge storage unit attached to the parking space. Vacant and ready to move in.

(RLNE5857791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 have any available units?
8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 have?
Some of 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 currently offering any rent specials?
8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 pet-friendly?
No, 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 offer parking?
Yes, 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 does offer parking.
Does 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 have a pool?
Yes, 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 has a pool.
Does 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 have accessible units?
No, 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 does not have units with air conditioning.
