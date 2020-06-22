Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool elevator clubhouse

8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful light-filled one bedroom Condo in West Hollywood - Beautiful light-filled one bedroom, one bath condo situated in an excellent Beverly Hills adjacent location. This prime West Hollywood Norman Triangle residence is south facing with an open floor plan, fireplace, and large balcony. Recently painted with a remodeled bathroom. Secured building with a pool, sun deck, elevator, and clubhouse. One secured parking spot with a huge storage unit attached to the parking space. Vacant and ready to move in.



(RLNE5857791)