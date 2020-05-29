All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

8903 Harratt St A

8903 Harratt Street · (310) 435-3284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285105

Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. Enjoy the comfort of a spacious unit, and the ability to walk to some of the city's most popular hotspots.

Property Highlights:
1. 1 Block away from Sunset Strip
2. Minutes away from the most popular restaurants and super markets, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, or CVS.
3. Minutes away from the amazing shopping and dining on Sunset Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd.
4. Relax on the balcony, or enjoy a nice day in the pool of the complex's backyard

Unit Features:
1. Completely new and remodeled Unit
2. Beautiful laminate wood floors
3. Laundry facility on property
4. Wall AC and Central Heat in all units
5. New appliances in the kitchen
6. Fireplace
7. Pets will be considered by the owner
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285105
Property Id 285105

(RLNE5798432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 Harratt St A have any available units?
8903 Harratt St A has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8903 Harratt St A have?
Some of 8903 Harratt St A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8903 Harratt St A currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Harratt St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Harratt St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8903 Harratt St A is pet friendly.
Does 8903 Harratt St A offer parking?
No, 8903 Harratt St A does not offer parking.
Does 8903 Harratt St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 Harratt St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Harratt St A have a pool?
Yes, 8903 Harratt St A has a pool.
Does 8903 Harratt St A have accessible units?
No, 8903 Harratt St A does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Harratt St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8903 Harratt St A has units with dishwashers.
Does 8903 Harratt St A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8903 Harratt St A has units with air conditioning.
