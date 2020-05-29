8903 Harratt St A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285105



Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. Enjoy the comfort of a spacious unit, and the ability to walk to some of the city's most popular hotspots.



Property Highlights:

1. 1 Block away from Sunset Strip

2. Minutes away from the most popular restaurants and super markets, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, or CVS.

3. Minutes away from the amazing shopping and dining on Sunset Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd.

4. Relax on the balcony, or enjoy a nice day in the pool of the complex's backyard



Unit Features:

1. Completely new and remodeled Unit

2. Beautiful laminate wood floors

3. Laundry facility on property

4. Wall AC and Central Heat in all units

5. New appliances in the kitchen

6. Fireplace

7. Pets will be considered by the owner

