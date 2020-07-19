All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8606 Rugby Drive

8606 Rugby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8606 Rugby Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8606 Rugby Drive Available 02/15/19 Rare oasis in the heart of West Hollywood! - This one-of-a-kind duplex is fully renovated with top of the line stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, washer/dryer,a gas fireplace, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Both bedrooms are upstairs, and one has a private patio. Walk out on to the beautiful sun deck, overlooking the lush back yard, and you will notice special details like the small pond with fish and a dedicated space for your favorite plants. The entire yard is private to this home! It includes two large sun decks (decks can remain furnished if desired), one which leads to the back yard down a short, charming staircase. You will not find a comparable back yard in WeHo for this price. The entire back yard is completely secluded, for ultimate privacy and relaxation.Two car garage, a long private driveway and two permits allow for ample parking opportunities.

(RLNE4632298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 Rugby Drive have any available units?
8606 Rugby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8606 Rugby Drive have?
Some of 8606 Rugby Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 Rugby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8606 Rugby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 Rugby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8606 Rugby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8606 Rugby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8606 Rugby Drive offers parking.
Does 8606 Rugby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8606 Rugby Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 Rugby Drive have a pool?
No, 8606 Rugby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8606 Rugby Drive have accessible units?
No, 8606 Rugby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 Rugby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8606 Rugby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8606 Rugby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8606 Rugby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
