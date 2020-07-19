Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8606 Rugby Drive Available 02/15/19 Rare oasis in the heart of West Hollywood! - This one-of-a-kind duplex is fully renovated with top of the line stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, washer/dryer,a gas fireplace, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Both bedrooms are upstairs, and one has a private patio. Walk out on to the beautiful sun deck, overlooking the lush back yard, and you will notice special details like the small pond with fish and a dedicated space for your favorite plants. The entire yard is private to this home! It includes two large sun decks (decks can remain furnished if desired), one which leads to the back yard down a short, charming staircase. You will not find a comparable back yard in WeHo for this price. The entire back yard is completely secluded, for ultimate privacy and relaxation.Two car garage, a long private driveway and two permits allow for ample parking opportunities.



