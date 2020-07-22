Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 856 HUNTLEY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
856 HUNTLEY Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:17 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
856 HUNTLEY Drive
856 Huntley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
856 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 856 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
856 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Hollywood, CA
.
What amenities does 856 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 856 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 856 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
856 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 856 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Hollywood
.
Does 856 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 856 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 856 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 856 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 856 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 856 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 856 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 856 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 856 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Similar Pages
West Hollywood 1 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
La Habra, CA
Placentia, CA
Buena Park, CA
Brea, CA
Culver City, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Norwalk, CA
Glendora, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Carson, CA
San Dimas, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts