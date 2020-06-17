All apartments in West Hollywood
8538 West Knoll Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

8538 West Knoll Drive

8538 West Knoll Drive · (310) 707-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8538 West Knoll Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd. Walk to everything! Located in the heart of the West Hollywood, walking distance to some of LA's best restaurants, shops, nightlife, groceries, and gyms. All new distressed wood floors, vaulted ceilings, recessed LED lighting, skylights, premium SS appliances, custom cabinetry, caesarstone countertops and spacious chef's kitchen are just a few of the amenities found in this stunning property. Double-pane windows and large skylights provide excellent natural light. Gated driveway (fits three full-size cars) with detached garage and your own drought-friendly landscaped yard are benefits you can't find in an apartment. Open floor plan with large living room and adjoining dining room is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom opens onto the private rear patio deck, which gets sunshine year-round. Guest bedroom can be accessed via separate entrance. Bathrooms feature European vanities, luxury fixtures, and designer tile.

(RLNE5838123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8538 West Knoll Drive have any available units?
8538 West Knoll Drive has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8538 West Knoll Drive have?
Some of 8538 West Knoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8538 West Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8538 West Knoll Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8538 West Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8538 West Knoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8538 West Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8538 West Knoll Drive does offer parking.
Does 8538 West Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8538 West Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8538 West Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 8538 West Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8538 West Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 8538 West Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8538 West Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8538 West Knoll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8538 West Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8538 West Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
