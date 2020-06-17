Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd. Walk to everything! Located in the heart of the West Hollywood, walking distance to some of LA's best restaurants, shops, nightlife, groceries, and gyms. All new distressed wood floors, vaulted ceilings, recessed LED lighting, skylights, premium SS appliances, custom cabinetry, caesarstone countertops and spacious chef's kitchen are just a few of the amenities found in this stunning property. Double-pane windows and large skylights provide excellent natural light. Gated driveway (fits three full-size cars) with detached garage and your own drought-friendly landscaped yard are benefits you can't find in an apartment. Open floor plan with large living room and adjoining dining room is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom opens onto the private rear patio deck, which gets sunshine year-round. Guest bedroom can be accessed via separate entrance. Bathrooms feature European vanities, luxury fixtures, and designer tile.



(RLNE5838123)