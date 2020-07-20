8491 Fountain Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to one of the most iconic and historic buildings in West Hollywood. This famously built masterpiece was designed by none other than William R. Hauptman. This elegant building was home to many star's throughout the 60's and is now ready for you! The building has some of the best grounds with gorgeous landscaping throughout with plenty of outdoor sitting space. The unit itself offers off white oak wood flooring and high ceilings. The newly remodeled kitchen is great for any foodie, but more importantly, is wonderful for entertaining guests. The bathroom offers a stand up shower and a jacuzzi tub. Besides the breathtaking architectural detail that this building boasts, the unit is walking distance to the Sunset Strip and Sunset Plaza. The location is prime near to restaurants like Griddle Cafe and shopping a few blocks down at the Beverly Center. This historic unit will not last long.