Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

8491 Fountain Avenue

8491 Fountain Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8491 Fountain Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to one of the most iconic and historic buildings in West Hollywood. This famously built masterpiece was designed by none other than William R. Hauptman. This elegant building was home to many star's throughout the 60's and is now ready for you! The building has some of the best grounds with gorgeous landscaping throughout with plenty of outdoor sitting space. The unit itself offers off white oak wood flooring and high ceilings. The newly remodeled kitchen is great for any foodie, but more importantly, is wonderful for entertaining guests. The bathroom offers a stand up shower and a jacuzzi tub. Besides the breathtaking architectural detail that this building boasts, the unit is walking distance to the Sunset Strip and Sunset Plaza. The location is prime near to restaurants like Griddle Cafe and shopping a few blocks down at the Beverly Center. This historic unit will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8491 Fountain Avenue have any available units?
8491 Fountain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
Is 8491 Fountain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8491 Fountain Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8491 Fountain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8491 Fountain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8491 Fountain Avenue offer parking?
No, 8491 Fountain Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8491 Fountain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8491 Fountain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8491 Fountain Avenue have a pool?
No, 8491 Fountain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8491 Fountain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8491 Fountain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8491 Fountain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8491 Fountain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8491 Fountain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8491 Fountain Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
