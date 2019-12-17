All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

8490 Fountain Ave 104

8490 Fountain Avenue · (818) 324-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8490 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Gorgeous 2bdrm West Hollywood Condo 1400 sq ft - Property Id: 289335

Newly renovated large 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new cabinets, washer/dryer in unit, central heating and a/c, newly redesigned bathrooms with stone and tile. Huge bedrooms with plenty of light. Ample storage and closet space. Security building. Secure Parking for 2 cars underground. Quiet, well-maintained building with inviting lobby. Walk to restaurants, bars, shopping. Prime location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289335
Property Id 289335

(RLNE5815471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8490 Fountain Ave 104 have any available units?
8490 Fountain Ave 104 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8490 Fountain Ave 104 have?
Some of 8490 Fountain Ave 104's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8490 Fountain Ave 104 currently offering any rent specials?
8490 Fountain Ave 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8490 Fountain Ave 104 pet-friendly?
No, 8490 Fountain Ave 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8490 Fountain Ave 104 offer parking?
Yes, 8490 Fountain Ave 104 does offer parking.
Does 8490 Fountain Ave 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8490 Fountain Ave 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8490 Fountain Ave 104 have a pool?
No, 8490 Fountain Ave 104 does not have a pool.
Does 8490 Fountain Ave 104 have accessible units?
No, 8490 Fountain Ave 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 8490 Fountain Ave 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8490 Fountain Ave 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8490 Fountain Ave 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8490 Fountain Ave 104 has units with air conditioning.
