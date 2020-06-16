All apartments in West Hollywood
836 WESTBOURNE Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:06 PM

836 WESTBOURNE Drive

836 Westbourne Drive · (310) 867-4949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

836 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Welcome to your new home, centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of West Hollywood. This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment has it all, including an on-site pool! Brand new hardwood-laminate floors, new stainless steel dishwasher and newly refinished showers and tub. Large separated bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The Master has a walk in closet and en-suite bath. The kitchen features granite counters, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stove, oven and a newer refrigerator. 2 car designated side by side parking included. Community laundry on site. Community pool features two al fresco dining areas. The property is located just a few blocks from 24 Hour Fitness, Trader Joe's, Sprouts Grocery, Urth Caffe and the hottest restaurants in West Hollywood. 92 walk score. Small pets allowed with additional deposit. Easy to show. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 WESTBOURNE Drive have any available units?
836 WESTBOURNE Drive has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 836 WESTBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 836 WESTBOURNE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 WESTBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
836 WESTBOURNE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 WESTBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 WESTBOURNE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 836 WESTBOURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 836 WESTBOURNE Drive does offer parking.
Does 836 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 WESTBOURNE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 WESTBOURNE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 836 WESTBOURNE Drive has a pool.
Does 836 WESTBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 836 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 836 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 WESTBOURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 836 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
