8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool table garage internet access

!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!!

FIRST 4 WEEKS FREE WITH 1 YEAR SIGNED LEASE !!!



The Crown welcomes you to luxury living in West Hollywood! Our largest units feature two bedrooms and two full baths adorned with high end modern finishes. Each two bedroom has a washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and Caeserstone countertops. Choose from four different layout options, a portion of which include private outdoor space in the building's courtyard, giving our residents the perfect balance between privacy and community. Use state of the art workout equipment in the ground level gym, or relax on the roof deck in front of the fireplace or in the deluxe jacuzzi. Grab some friends to play billiards or use the full coverage wi-fi to make the deck your home office for the day.



Please note: Floors are hardwood, not concrete.



Advertised rent of $4,153 is the net effective rent for a 1-year lease @ $4,500 per month with 4 weeks of free rent.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ns8YCQHmW8E



The Crown is located right in the heart of West Hollywood! Get to know your neighbors as you walk your dog or brunch at one of the fabulous establishments right across the street. There are three popular neighborhood parks, one of which is a great spot to let your dogs play off-leash. While being right in the mix of all the food and entertainment one could want, you're still surrounded by the tree-lined, residential streets of West Hollywood.