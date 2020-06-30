All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:06 AM

8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309

8350 Santa Monica Boulevard · (530) 576-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8350 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$4,153

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!!
FIRST 4 WEEKS FREE WITH 1 YEAR SIGNED LEASE !!!

The Crown welcomes you to luxury living in West Hollywood! Our largest units feature two bedrooms and two full baths adorned with high end modern finishes. Each two bedroom has a washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and Caeserstone countertops. Choose from four different layout options, a portion of which include private outdoor space in the building's courtyard, giving our residents the perfect balance between privacy and community. Use state of the art workout equipment in the ground level gym, or relax on the roof deck in front of the fireplace or in the deluxe jacuzzi. Grab some friends to play billiards or use the full coverage wi-fi to make the deck your home office for the day.

Please note: Floors are hardwood, not concrete.

Advertised rent of $4,153 is the net effective rent for a 1-year lease @ $4,500 per month with 4 weeks of free rent.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ns8YCQHmW8E

The Crown is located right in the heart of West Hollywood! Get to know your neighbors as you walk your dog or brunch at one of the fabulous establishments right across the street. There are three popular neighborhood parks, one of which is a great spot to let your dogs play off-leash. While being right in the mix of all the food and entertainment one could want, you're still surrounded by the tree-lined, residential streets of West Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 have any available units?
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 has a unit available for $4,153 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 have?
Some of 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 currently offering any rent specials?
8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 is pet friendly.
Does 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 offer parking?
Yes, 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 offers parking.
Does 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 have a pool?
No, 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 does not have a pool.
Does 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 have accessible units?
Yes, 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 has accessible units.
Does 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8350 Santa Monica Blvd - 309?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity