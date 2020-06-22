All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
831 WESTBOURNE Drive
831 WESTBOURNE Drive

831 Westbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

831 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Located in the highly walkable area of West Hollywood, just south of Santa Monica Blvd. and north of Melrose Ave., this recently remodeled 3 bedroom + 2.5 bath townhome combines clean-lined details with modern finishes. The rear location provides privacy and the open layout maximizes light and space. Other notable details and features include hardwood flooring downstairs, stone and mixed flooring upstairs, fireplace, recessed lighting, central HVAC, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, an abundance of closet space and dual master bedroom closets, a secure two-car garage and a gated side entry. A 3rd car, off street parking spot may be available. The centralized location allows for a quick commute to any number of LA's neighborhoods while still offering a reprieve from the daily hustle and bustle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 WESTBOURNE Drive have any available units?
831 WESTBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 831 WESTBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 831 WESTBOURNE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 WESTBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
831 WESTBOURNE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 WESTBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 831 WESTBOURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 831 WESTBOURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 831 WESTBOURNE Drive does offer parking.
Does 831 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 WESTBOURNE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 WESTBOURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 831 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 831 WESTBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 831 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 831 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 WESTBOURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 831 WESTBOURNE Drive has units with air conditioning.
