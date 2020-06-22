831 WESTBOURNE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Located in the highly walkable area of West Hollywood, just south of Santa Monica Blvd. and north of Melrose Ave., this recently remodeled 3 bedroom + 2.5 bath townhome combines clean-lined details with modern finishes. The rear location provides privacy and the open layout maximizes light and space. Other notable details and features include hardwood flooring downstairs, stone and mixed flooring upstairs, fireplace, recessed lighting, central HVAC, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, an abundance of closet space and dual master bedroom closets, a secure two-car garage and a gated side entry. A 3rd car, off street parking spot may be available. The centralized location allows for a quick commute to any number of LA's neighborhoods while still offering a reprieve from the daily hustle and bustle.