Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:25 PM

8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue

8231 Fountain Ave · No Longer Available
West Hollywood
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

8231 Fountain Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
range
INCREDIBLE 'PATIO DEL MORO' HISTORICAL BLDG! 'CASA DEL SOL' UNIT. HI BEAM CEILINGS / HANDPAINTED TILES / HARDWOOD FLOORS / WOODBURNING FIREPLACE / FRENCH DOORS. RICH OLD WORLD DRAMA & COMFORTABLE. 2 OR 3 BEDROOMS. 3RD FLOOR BEDROOM / OFFICE / STUDY OPENS TO LARGE SUNNY ROOFDECK WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BALCONY OVERLOOKING INCREDIBLE COURTYARD WITH FOUNTAIN & BOUGANVILLA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue have any available units?
8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue have?
Some of 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue offer parking?
No, 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
