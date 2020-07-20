8231 FOUNTAIN Avenue

8231 Fountain Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046 West Hollywood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
range
INCREDIBLE 'PATIO DEL MORO' HISTORICAL BLDG! 'CASA DEL SOL' UNIT. HI BEAM CEILINGS / HANDPAINTED TILES / HARDWOOD FLOORS / WOODBURNING FIREPLACE / FRENCH DOORS. RICH OLD WORLD DRAMA & COMFORTABLE. 2 OR 3 BEDROOMS. 3RD FLOOR BEDROOM / OFFICE / STUDY OPENS TO LARGE SUNNY ROOFDECK WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BALCONY OVERLOOKING INCREDIBLE COURTYARD WITH FOUNTAIN & BOUGANVILLA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
