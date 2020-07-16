801 Westbourne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning architectural lower floor duplex in the best pocket of Weho. Distinguished, private, tall ceilings, highest end finishes throughout. Huge European Metal windows with floor top to bottom custom curtains. Enjoy gourmet meals in the stainless steel chef's kitchen with a serving window to living room. Stacked washer and dryer in the unit. Bathrooms feature 2 person sinks and large tub with walk in showers with both regular and rain shower. Walk in closet for master and built-ins. top of the line finishes through. This is a two bedroom and extra room with built in bar with room for office and a dining room table. Two car tandem parking with automatic gate. This home features a private secure outside area with lounging space, exclusively for the use of this unit. This home is perfect for entertaining! Walk to Melrose and La Cienega for the best restaurants and shopping the city has to offer. This home is private and gorgeous. Featured in a Bravo reality show and used by several well known celebrities. Beautiful stone floors throughout, gas burning fireplace with seating area in front. Low noise factor, it is one of a kind.