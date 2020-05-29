7916 Santa Monica Blvd. D

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Remodeled Apartment - Heart of W. Hollywood - Property Id: 34714



Prime Prime location in the Heart of West Hollywood!!!



Newly remodeled spacious Studio apartment!!



All NEW Appliances!!!



Hardwood Floors!



Across the street from Whole Foods and Starbucks!!



Near Bus stops



CALL IMMEDIATELY!! WILL GO FAST!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34714

Property Id 34714



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837952)