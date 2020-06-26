7731 ROMAINE Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful and spacious 1 bed, 1 bath unit in West Hollywood is now available. Unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, hood fan), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, new blinds, air conditioning in the bedroom, new paint and plenty of storage space. One parking spot included. Laundry on site. Pets considered on a case by case basis. With a walk score of 95 this property is a Walker's Paradise! Walking distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks, and many other restaurants, shops and bars in West Hollywood.