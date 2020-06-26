All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:26 AM

7731 ROMAINE Street

7731 Romaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

7731 Romaine Street, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful and spacious 1 bed, 1 bath unit in West Hollywood is now available. Unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, hood fan), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, new blinds, air conditioning in the bedroom, new paint and plenty of storage space. One parking spot included. Laundry on site. Pets considered on a case by case basis. With a walk score of 95 this property is a Walker's Paradise! Walking distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks, and many other restaurants, shops and bars in West Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7731 ROMAINE Street have any available units?
7731 ROMAINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7731 ROMAINE Street have?
Some of 7731 ROMAINE Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 ROMAINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
7731 ROMAINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7731 ROMAINE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7731 ROMAINE Street is pet friendly.
Does 7731 ROMAINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 7731 ROMAINE Street offers parking.
Does 7731 ROMAINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7731 ROMAINE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7731 ROMAINE Street have a pool?
No, 7731 ROMAINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 7731 ROMAINE Street have accessible units?
No, 7731 ROMAINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7731 ROMAINE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7731 ROMAINE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7731 ROMAINE Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7731 ROMAINE Street has units with air conditioning.
