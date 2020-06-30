All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 7706 Norton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
7706 Norton Ave
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

7706 Norton Ave

7706 Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7706 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 2 bed 2 bath, located in the prime neighborhood of West Hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant counter-tops, home warming bath tiles and wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*large living-room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*home warming bath tiles*
*ac in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes (TANDEM)!!!

this apartment is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $2,495.00, DEPOSIT $2,495.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4805008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Norton Ave have any available units?
7706 Norton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7706 Norton Ave have?
Some of 7706 Norton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 Norton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Norton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Norton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7706 Norton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7706 Norton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7706 Norton Ave offers parking.
Does 7706 Norton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7706 Norton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Norton Ave have a pool?
No, 7706 Norton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7706 Norton Ave have accessible units?
No, 7706 Norton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Norton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 Norton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7706 Norton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7706 Norton Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts