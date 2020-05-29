All apartments in West Hollywood
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
7607 Norton Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

7607 Norton Ave

7607 Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7607 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LARGE 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath + IN UNIT WASHER & DRYER - COMPLETELY UPDATED UNIT

LARGE 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath + IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER

THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST GET IT WHILE YOU CAN!!! IT IS A MUST SEE!
in heart of West Hollywood

Stay cool this summer and warm in the winter with - New AC. Featuring stone counter-tops and ceramic tiles in both the kitchen and bathroom. NEW cabinets, large bedrooms, counter-tops, ALL NEW appliances (dishwasher, fridge, stove, microwave), AC, fixtures, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and gated parking spot. Water paid by the owner. Pet-friendly building.

This is a really nice area and the building has a great vibe. Square footage is estimated and not verified.
** Pictures are from similar unit**

Video is from the actual unit

(RLNE4594665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7607 Norton Ave have any available units?
7607 Norton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7607 Norton Ave have?
Some of 7607 Norton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7607 Norton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7607 Norton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 Norton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7607 Norton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7607 Norton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7607 Norton Ave offers parking.
Does 7607 Norton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7607 Norton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 Norton Ave have a pool?
No, 7607 Norton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7607 Norton Ave have accessible units?
No, 7607 Norton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 Norton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7607 Norton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7607 Norton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7607 Norton Ave has units with air conditioning.
