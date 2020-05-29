7607 Norton Ave

Amenities
LARGE 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath + IN UNIT WASHER & DRYER - COMPLETELY UPDATED UNIT
LARGE 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath + IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER
THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST GET IT WHILE YOU CAN!!! IT IS A MUST SEE!
in heart of West Hollywood
Stay cool this summer and warm in the winter with - New AC. Featuring stone counter-tops and ceramic tiles in both the kitchen and bathroom. NEW cabinets, large bedrooms, counter-tops, ALL NEW appliances (dishwasher, fridge, stove, microwave), AC, fixtures, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and gated parking spot. Water paid by the owner. Pet-friendly building.
This is a really nice area and the building has a great vibe. Square footage is estimated and not verified.
** Pictures are from similar unit**
Video is from the actual unit
(RLNE4594665)