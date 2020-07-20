7571 Willoughby Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime nieghborhood of west hollywood!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Apartment features:

*semi open floor plan*

*large livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*microwave*

*mini kitchennet*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*lots of natrual light*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,995.00, DEPOSIT $1,995.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 MONTH LEASE



PLEASE CALL OR TEXT OUR LEASING TEAM AT (323) 774-3278

do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers



(RLNE4897136)