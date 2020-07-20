All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

7571 Willoughby Ave

7571 Willoughby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7571 Willoughby Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime nieghborhood of west hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*semi open floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*mini kitchennet*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*lots of natrual light*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,995.00, DEPOSIT $1,995.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 MONTH LEASE

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT OUR LEASING TEAM AT (323) 774-3278
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

(RLNE4897136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7571 Willoughby Ave have any available units?
7571 Willoughby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7571 Willoughby Ave have?
Some of 7571 Willoughby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7571 Willoughby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7571 Willoughby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7571 Willoughby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7571 Willoughby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7571 Willoughby Ave offer parking?
No, 7571 Willoughby Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7571 Willoughby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7571 Willoughby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7571 Willoughby Ave have a pool?
No, 7571 Willoughby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7571 Willoughby Ave have accessible units?
No, 7571 Willoughby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7571 Willoughby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7571 Willoughby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7571 Willoughby Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7571 Willoughby Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
