728 WESTBOURNE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Viewings are by requested appointment only. This West Hollywood sanctuary will bring a new meaning to the words serenity and elegance! Designed with great thought, this rare find boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and over sized (close to 800 sq ft.) garage/bonus room with a vaulted ceiling, skylights, fully-insulted, central AC, custom cabinetry, etc. In-unit washer and dryer, large private patio and outdoor space, high ceilings, bright, gleaming walnut floors, marbled bathrooms, gourmet kitchen... the perfect space to come home to and entertain guests. One of the most romantic units we've seen! Short Term to multi-year lease available. No pets.