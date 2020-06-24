All apartments in West Hollywood
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
7262 Fountain Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7262 Fountain Ave

7262 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
West Hollywood
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7262 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location!!! In the heart of west hollywood!!!

This apartment is a beautiful *partially renovated* and spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime nieghborhood of west hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, open concepts, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment with tiles in the kitchen.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*open floor plan*
*livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*lots of natrual light*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

this apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,795.00, DEPOSIT $1,795.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4690557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7262 Fountain Ave have any available units?
7262 Fountain Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7262 Fountain Ave have?
Some of 7262 Fountain Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7262 Fountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7262 Fountain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7262 Fountain Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7262 Fountain Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7262 Fountain Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7262 Fountain Ave offers parking.
Does 7262 Fountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7262 Fountain Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7262 Fountain Ave have a pool?
No, 7262 Fountain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7262 Fountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 7262 Fountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7262 Fountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7262 Fountain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7262 Fountain Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7262 Fountain Ave has units with air conditioning.
