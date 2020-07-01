All apartments in West Hollywood
7260 Fountain Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

7260 Fountain Ave

7260 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7260 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About the Unit:
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Brand New Kitchen with granite counter-tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
High End Finishes
Private Outdoor Patio
Laundry On Site
Street Parking Only

About the Building:
Secure Private Living Environment
Prime Location
Great Friendly Neighbors

(RLNE3588227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7260 Fountain Ave have any available units?
7260 Fountain Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7260 Fountain Ave have?
Some of 7260 Fountain Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7260 Fountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7260 Fountain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7260 Fountain Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7260 Fountain Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7260 Fountain Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7260 Fountain Ave offers parking.
Does 7260 Fountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7260 Fountain Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7260 Fountain Ave have a pool?
No, 7260 Fountain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7260 Fountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 7260 Fountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7260 Fountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7260 Fountain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7260 Fountain Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7260 Fountain Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

