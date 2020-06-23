All apartments in West Hollywood
711 WESTBOURNE Drive
711 WESTBOURNE Drive

711 Westbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

711 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning architectural home in almost 2,500sf with loft-like features, soaring ceilings, tons of natural light and large windows. This beautiful property is the front unit of two homes on a lot and has lots of modern touches with sleek mix of stone and bamboo floors. The open Kitchen offers quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The living room is flanked by a huge side patio and boasts huge windows and walls for art. The Master Suite is massive with spa-like bath, featuring a spa tub, separate shower and built out walk-in closet. A loft office, in unit laundry room and 3-car parking are just a few of the other details making this lease offering so special. Perfectly located in the heart of West Hollywood, it is just a few blocks from some of the city's best cafes, restaurants and retail stores. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 WESTBOURNE Drive have any available units?
711 WESTBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 711 WESTBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 711 WESTBOURNE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 WESTBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 WESTBOURNE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 WESTBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 711 WESTBOURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 711 WESTBOURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 711 WESTBOURNE Drive does offer parking.
Does 711 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 WESTBOURNE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 WESTBOURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 711 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 WESTBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 WESTBOURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
