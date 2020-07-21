644 Westbourne Dr 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/25/19 WEHO 1BR just off MELROSE! PRIME, PRIME AREA! - Property Id: 128991
Parking included
Stove included
One year lease
Laundry on-site
1st floor unit
Owner pays water
One year lease
Pet OK with deposit
New flooring to be installed soon
Just off Melrose :)
It's the Sunset Strip, Santa Monica Boulevard, the Roxy Theater, and the Comedy Club. Everything you love about living in LA is in West Hollywood. It's the most pedestrian-friendly city in California, and the nightlife is unrivaled -- even for LA. West Hollywood's neighborhoods are equally famous -- West Hollywood West and the Norma Triangle are located here.
West Hollywood is home to several legendary music venues, including Whisky a Go Go, the Roxy Theatre, and the House of Blues.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128991p
Property Id 128991
(RLNE5012328)