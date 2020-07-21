All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 644 Westbourne Dr 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
644 Westbourne Dr 2
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

644 Westbourne Dr 2

644 Westbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

644 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
media room
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 08/25/19 WEHO 1BR just off MELROSE! PRIME, PRIME AREA! - Property Id: 128991

Parking included
Stove included
One year lease
Laundry on-site
1st floor unit
Owner pays water
One year lease
Pet OK with deposit
New flooring to be installed soon
Just off Melrose :)

It's the Sunset Strip, Santa Monica Boulevard, the Roxy Theater, and the Comedy Club. Everything you love about living in LA is in West Hollywood. It's the most pedestrian-friendly city in California, and the nightlife is unrivaled -- even for LA. West Hollywood's neighborhoods are equally famous -- West Hollywood West and the Norma Triangle are located here.

West Hollywood is home to several legendary music venues, including Whisky a Go Go, the Roxy Theatre, and the House of Blues.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128991p
Property Id 128991

(RLNE5012328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Westbourne Dr 2 have any available units?
644 Westbourne Dr 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 644 Westbourne Dr 2 have?
Some of 644 Westbourne Dr 2's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Westbourne Dr 2 currently offering any rent specials?
644 Westbourne Dr 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Westbourne Dr 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Westbourne Dr 2 is pet friendly.
Does 644 Westbourne Dr 2 offer parking?
Yes, 644 Westbourne Dr 2 offers parking.
Does 644 Westbourne Dr 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Westbourne Dr 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Westbourne Dr 2 have a pool?
No, 644 Westbourne Dr 2 does not have a pool.
Does 644 Westbourne Dr 2 have accessible units?
No, 644 Westbourne Dr 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Westbourne Dr 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Westbourne Dr 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Westbourne Dr 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Westbourne Dr 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts