625 North KINGS Road

Welcome to the "Kings residences"! Conveniently located on one of the best blocks in West Hollywood. Just south of Melrose Ave's trendy nightlife, restaurants and shopping including Alfreds, Joe & The Juice, Urth Caf~, Cecconi's, Catch, and more! Kings offers two and three-bedroom apartments featuring modern kitchens with smart system appliances, Ring doorbell, a split system for heating and AC in each bedroom, spacious closets & personal storage unit, and in-home washer and dryer. Come take a look!