625 North KINGS Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

625 North KINGS Road

625 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

625 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
range
Welcome to the "Kings residences"! Conveniently located on one of the best blocks in West Hollywood. Just south of Melrose Ave's trendy nightlife, restaurants and shopping including Alfreds, Joe & The Juice, Urth Caf~, Cecconi's, Catch, and more! Kings offers two and three-bedroom apartments featuring modern kitchens with smart system appliances, Ring doorbell, a split system for heating and AC in each bedroom, spacious closets & personal storage unit, and in-home washer and dryer. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 North KINGS Road have any available units?
625 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 625 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 625 North KINGS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
625 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 625 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 625 North KINGS Road offer parking?
No, 625 North KINGS Road does not offer parking.
Does 625 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 North KINGS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 North KINGS Road have a pool?
No, 625 North KINGS Road does not have a pool.
Does 625 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 625 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 625 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 North KINGS Road has units with air conditioning.

