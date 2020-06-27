All apartments in West Hollywood
610 North ORLANDO Avenue
610 North ORLANDO Avenue

610 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

610 North Orlando Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Updated Unit for Lease in prime and hip WEHO! Modern designer finishes include French Oak laminate flooring throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, caesartone counters and backsplashes, and new cabinetry. This light and bright front facing unit features a spacious living and dining area with a large open kitchen, a master bedroom, an enclosed den/2nd bedroom, 2 baths appointed with oversized showers, in unit laundry, nest thermostat, great storage, and gated parking. Located a block from Melrose, which offers world class shopping, dining, and other facets of entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 North ORLANDO Avenue have any available units?
610 North ORLANDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 610 North ORLANDO Avenue have?
Some of 610 North ORLANDO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 North ORLANDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
610 North ORLANDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 North ORLANDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 610 North ORLANDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 610 North ORLANDO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 610 North ORLANDO Avenue offers parking.
Does 610 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 North ORLANDO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 North ORLANDO Avenue have a pool?
No, 610 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 610 North ORLANDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 610 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 610 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 North ORLANDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
