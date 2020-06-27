610 North ORLANDO Avenue

Amenities

Updated Unit for Lease in prime and hip WEHO! Modern designer finishes include French Oak laminate flooring throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, caesartone counters and backsplashes, and new cabinetry. This light and bright front facing unit features a spacious living and dining area with a large open kitchen, a master bedroom, an enclosed den/2nd bedroom, 2 baths appointed with oversized showers, in unit laundry, nest thermostat, great storage, and gated parking. Located a block from Melrose, which offers world class shopping, dining, and other facets of entertainment.