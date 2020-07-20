550 N Orlando Ave 105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

The Orlando in WEHO!!! Super 1BR's Offered! - Property Id: 125328



Call Victoria today!!

626-731-3641



We are pleased to offer these gorgeous 1BR apartments located in the heart of West Hollywood! Brand new wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and top of the line finishes turn this unit into a show-stopper. Brand new kitchen cabinets, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer in unit! Modern air-conditioning system (2) featured in unit. Recessed lighting featured throughout apartment. Small private patio included with some units. One parking space is included underground in our community garage and the building is located just south of trendy Melrose Ave and La Cienega Blvd.



Fully Remodeled Apartment

Everything in Unit Brand New

A/C in living room and bedroom

Underground Parking

Private Patio (SOME UNITS)

Washer/Dryer in unit

Stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

On site resident manager

Available now

Prime West Hollywood area at Melrose and La Cienega

Pet OK with deposit

Owner pays water only

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125328p

Property Id 125328



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5011865)