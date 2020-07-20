550 N Orlando Ave 105

Amenities
The Orlando in WEHO!!! Super 1BR's Offered! - Property Id: 125328
We are pleased to offer these gorgeous 1BR apartments located in the heart of West Hollywood! Brand new wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and top of the line finishes turn this unit into a show-stopper. Brand new kitchen cabinets, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer in unit! Modern air-conditioning system (2) featured in unit. Recessed lighting featured throughout apartment. Small private patio included with some units. One parking space is included underground in our community garage and the building is located just south of trendy Melrose Ave and La Cienega Blvd.
Fully Remodeled Apartment
Everything in Unit Brand New
A/C in living room and bedroom
Underground Parking
Private Patio (SOME UNITS)
Washer/Dryer in unit
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
On site resident manager
Available now
Prime West Hollywood area at Melrose and La Cienega
Pet OK with deposit
Owner pays water only
