Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

550 N Orlando Ave 105

550 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

550 North Orlando Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
The Orlando in WEHO!!! Super 1BR's Offered! - Property Id: 125328

Call Victoria today!!
626-731-3641

We are pleased to offer these gorgeous 1BR apartments located in the heart of West Hollywood! Brand new wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and top of the line finishes turn this unit into a show-stopper. Brand new kitchen cabinets, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer in unit! Modern air-conditioning system (2) featured in unit. Recessed lighting featured throughout apartment. Small private patio included with some units. One parking space is included underground in our community garage and the building is located just south of trendy Melrose Ave and La Cienega Blvd.

Fully Remodeled Apartment
Everything in Unit Brand New
A/C in living room and bedroom
Underground Parking
Private Patio (SOME UNITS)
Washer/Dryer in unit
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
On site resident manager
Available now
Prime West Hollywood area at Melrose and La Cienega
Pet OK with deposit
Owner pays water only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125328p
Property Id 125328

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5011865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 N Orlando Ave 105 have any available units?
550 N Orlando Ave 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 550 N Orlando Ave 105 have?
Some of 550 N Orlando Ave 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 N Orlando Ave 105 currently offering any rent specials?
550 N Orlando Ave 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 N Orlando Ave 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 N Orlando Ave 105 is pet friendly.
Does 550 N Orlando Ave 105 offer parking?
Yes, 550 N Orlando Ave 105 offers parking.
Does 550 N Orlando Ave 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 N Orlando Ave 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 N Orlando Ave 105 have a pool?
No, 550 N Orlando Ave 105 does not have a pool.
Does 550 N Orlando Ave 105 have accessible units?
No, 550 N Orlando Ave 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 550 N Orlando Ave 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 N Orlando Ave 105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 N Orlando Ave 105 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 550 N Orlando Ave 105 has units with air conditioning.
