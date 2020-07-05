All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1424 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1424 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
Is 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
No, 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer parking.
Does 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.

