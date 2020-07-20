All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1420 North LAUREL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1420 North LAUREL Avenue
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:43 PM

1420 North LAUREL Avenue

1420 N Laurel Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1420 N Laurel Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Bright, beautifully maintained 2 bed/2 bath single level condo in a newer building just steps away from Sunset Blvd. This 1st floor unit offers easy access and a large, private outdoor patio right off the living rm. The unit has an open floor plan featuring engineered hardwood and stone flooring and a chef's kitchen with Caeserstone countertops, breakfast bar, marble backsplash, custom cabinetry and stainless appliances. The bedrooms sport Elfa closet systems and the spacious master has ensuite bath. Laundry w/ full size washer/dryer in unit. Secured entry and covered garage w/ 2 tandem parking spaces. The location is super convenient with The Laugh Factory, Trader Joes, CVS, gym and movie theater right over the street. Pets are allowed with certain restrictions and additional pet deposit, please inquire. Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 North LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
1420 North LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1420 North LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 1420 North LAUREL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 North LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 North LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 North LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 North LAUREL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1420 North LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1420 North LAUREL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1420 North LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 North LAUREL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 North LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1420 North LAUREL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1420 North LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1420 North LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 North LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 North LAUREL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 North LAUREL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 North LAUREL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts